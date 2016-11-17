Congress could undo Obama-era student loan relief

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 17 The U.S. Congress could as
soon as January start to dismantle President Barack Obama's
transformation of student loan rules by blocking freshly minted
regulations designed to help students who say they were
defrauded by for-profit colleges.
The new measures, which lay out loan relief procedures for
the students, were issued by the Department of Education just
days before the election. That is recent enough to allow the new
Republican-led Congress to disapprove them under a 1996 law
called the Congressional Review Act. It gives Congress 60
legislative days to reverse regulations with a simple vote.
Republicans opposed the rule when it was proposed. Lamar
Alexander, who chairs the Senate committee on education, is
considering introducing a resolution that would overturn the
so-called "Borrower Defense" rule, according to a spokeswoman.
Even without a legislative reversal, president-elect Donald
Trump, who ran on an anti-regulation platform and started his
own for-profit school, could instruct agencies to be more
restrictive in how they interpret this rule and others aimed at
easing student loan burdens.
Students who attended the now-defunct Trump University did
not qualify for federal loans and are not eligible for loan
relief. Trump is facing civil lawsuits alleging fraud related to
the school.
After he was elected president, the stocks of for-profit
education companies rose.
The borrower defense rule was inspired by the meltdown of
Corinthian Colleges Inc. in 2015, according to Rohit Chopra, who
worked on the Corinthian case at the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau and later moved to the Department of Education
as a special adviser. In recent months, ITT Tech. Inc. has also
folded, leaving students adrift.
By law, students at struggling technical and professional
colleges are already allowed relief on federal loans, but the
new rule creates a path for getting that relief. Students can
make a fraud claim to the Education Department and then apply
for a refund of federal money they borrowed and then paid to the
school.
It is the payment on a fraud complaint - sometimes made in
the absence of any actual conviction - that rankles Republicans.
They also dislike that the rule leaves students free to file
class action suits against the schools, instead of arbitrating
all disputes, said Neal McCluskey, who follows higher education
at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
It is not clear how many students - or how much in loans -
would be affected by the new rule. The Education Department says
it has already approved $250 million in relief to more than
15,000 applications from students who borrowed to attend
Corinthian.
The projected 10-year federal government expenses associated
with the rules total $16 billion.
AN UP OR DOWN VOTE
Congressional disapproval resolutions have failed in the
past, because Obama vetoed them. But in 2017, anti-regulation
Republicans will control the House, the Senate and the White
House, and it takes only a simple majority of both chambers to
reverse a rule.
Education Secretary John King defends the rule, saying his
department went through a very thorough rule-making process and
addressed thousands of comments in the final version of the
regulations.
"The fact remains that students need some sort of process
for student loan discharge in the case of a school closure or
fraud," said Justin Draeger, president of the National
Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators. "I'm not
sure it's as easy as simply voiding the entire regulation."
There are other higher education reforms a Trump
administration might undo, said Elizabeth Baylor, director for
post-secondary education at left-leaning Center for American
Progress.
Many borrower programs instituted under Obama are at the
education secretary's discretion, and Trump could appoint
someone stricter on granting relief. A new secretary could also
simply discontinue programs, she said.
In the same vein, Steve Gunderson, president of Career
Education Colleges and Universities, says Congress could block
the new rule without a resolution, either through an upcoming
budget bill or education legislation.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Linda Stern and Dan
Grebler)