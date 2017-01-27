UPDATE 2-Trump says he wants to cut Navy submarines' price -Fox News interview

(Adds senior Navy official's comments, paragraphs 5-6)
WASHINGTON Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump
said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy
them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense
contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
"We're lacking submarines and we're going to build new
submarines but the price is too high so I'm cutting the prices
way down," Trump said in an interview on Fox News to be
broadcast later on Thursday.
Two U.S.-based companies, General Dynamics Corp's
Electric Boat division and Huntington Ingalls Industries'
Newport News Shipbuilding, build the Navy's
nuclear-powered submarines.
Neither General Dynamics nor Huntington Ingalls immediately
responded to a request for comment.
"We are working hard to drive down cost and are seeing the
fruits of that labor," a senior U.S. Navy official said in
response to the Trump comments.
"We have the most advanced submarines in the world - the
more we buy, the more we will bring down the price," the
official said.
Trump, who took office on Friday, has vowed to build up the
military, which he says has become dangerously depleted.
Since winning the November election, he has pressured U.S.
defense contractors to reduce the cost of the products they sell
to the Pentagon.
In December, Trump received a pledge from the chief
executive of Lockheed Martin to cut the cost of the F-35
fighter jet after Trump complained in a tweet about the plane's
price tag and said he would ask Boeing to offer a cheaper
alternative.
