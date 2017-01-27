版本:
Trump says he wants to cut the price of submarines -Fox News interview

WASHINGTON Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost.

"We're lacking submarines and we're going to build new submarines but the price is too high so I'm cutting the prices way down," Trump said in an interview on Fox News to be broadcast later on Thursday. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
