Tech employees vow not to help Trump surveil Muslims, deport immigrants

WASHINGTON Dec 13 More than 100 employees of
technology companies including Alphabet Inc's Google,
Twitter Inc and Salesforce pledged on Tuesday to not
help U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration build a
data registry to track people based on their religion or assist
in mass deportations.
Drawing comparisons to the Holocaust and the internment of
Japanese Americans during World War II, the employees signed an
open letter at neveragain.tech rebuking ideas floated by Trump
during the campaign trail. The protest comes a day before
several technology company executives are due to meet with the
real-estate developer in New York City.
"We are choosing to stand in solidarity with Muslim
Americans, immigrants, and all people whose lives and
livelihoods are threatened by the incoming administration's
proposed data collection policies," reads the letter, signed by
a mix of engineers, designers and business executives.
It continues: "We refuse to build a database of people based
on their Constitutionally-protected religious beliefs. We refuse
to facilitate mass deportations of people the government
believes to be undesirable."
The letter vows to not participate in creating databases of
identifying information for the U.S. government on the basis of
race, religion or national origin, to minimize the collection or
retention of data that could facilitate such targeting and to
oppose any misuse of data at their respective organizations
considered illegal or unethical.
Trump clashed with Silicon Valley on several issues during
the campaign, including immigration, government surveillance and
encryption, and his victory last month alarmed many companies
who feared he might follow through on his pledges.
Those concerns have not been assuaged in recent weeks, as
Trump has said he intends to nominate individuals to senior
posts in his administration who favor expanding surveillance
programs.
Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Larry Page, Apple Inc
CEO Tim Cook, Facebook Inc Chief Operating
Officer Sheryl Sandberg and Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff
Bezos and Oracle Corp CEO Safra Catz are among those
expected to attend the summit with Trump's transition team,
according to two technology industry sources.
The Trump transition team did not respond to a request for
comment regarding the open letter.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)