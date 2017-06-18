U.S. Republicans debating remedies for corporate tax avoidance

| WASHINGTON, June 18
WASHINGTON, June 18 President Donald Trump and
Republican leaders in Congress will soon confront a complex
challenge for tax reform: how to limit U.S. corporate tax
avoidance schemes that take advantage of low tax rates in
foreign countries.
Congressional and administration staff have begun to examine
options to address profit-shifting schemes that include
so-called transfer pricing, earnings stripping and tax
inversions. A decision on how to handle these in tax legislation
could come before Congress leaves town for its one-week July 4
recess on June 29, officials and lobbyists said.
Lawmakers say the current tax code incentivizes profit
shifting overseas because of the high 35 percent U.S. corporate
income tax rate and rules that allow companies to hold profits
abroad tax free until returned to U.S. soil.
Without effective measures against tax avoidance, experts
and lobbyists said tax legislation could trigger a new exodus of
income and assets abroad. Because Trump and Republicans in
Congress also want to end U.S. taxes on foreign earnings,
companies could eliminate their U.S. tax bills altogether
without restrictions.
Tax reduction strategies have been employed for decades by
companies including Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc
and Amazon.com Inc.
Independent analysts estimate the federal government misses
out on more than $100 billion a year in corporate tax revenues
as a result of tax reduction maneuvers. That is equal to
one-third of the $300 billion in annual corporate tax revenues.
Many schemes seek lower corporate tax bills through
"transfer pricing" - using transactions between business units
to shift income abroad. The shift often coincides with the
transfer of intangible assets such as intellectual property to
low-tax nations where companies can expect single-digit tax
rates.
Last week, Senate Finance Committee Democrats asked Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin to leave in place regulations adopted
under President Barack Obama to combat earnings stripping and
tax inversions.
Companies use earnings stripping to shift income abroad as
tax-deductible interest payments to foreign affiliates.
Inversions are international mergers in which U.S. companies
move their headquarters to foreign countries with low taxes, if
only on paper, to lower their U.S. tax bills.
Companies have accumulated some $2.6 trillion in abroad,
equivalent to more than three-quarters of the $3.3 trillion in
annual government receipts expected this year.
BORDER-ADJUSTMENT TAX
But the most effective measures against corporate tax
avoidance schemes, including House Speaker Paul Ryan's
controversial border-adjustment tax, or BAT, have proved
unpopular, raising the possibility that tax legislation could
simply cut the corporate tax rate to 15 percent to reduce the
advantages offered by foreign tax havens.
Aside from BAT, which taxes imports but not exports, tax
reform discussions are also looking at a minimum tax on profits
from tax havens, a tax on intangible income and other measures
to discourage companies from shifting profits to low-tax
countries where they do little actual business, according to
aides and lobbyists.
Lobbyists said none of the options have enjoyed consensus
support in Congress. Meanwhile, the idea of a simple rate cut
does not sit well with House Republican leaders.
"Even with a low rate, we'll continue to see U.S. jobs and
research and headquarters move overseas," said House Ways and
Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, a leading BAT proponent.
Experts warn that the 15 percent rate sought by Trump is
well above a 5 percent effective rate that some corporations pay
in countries like Ireland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.
Brady and Ryan are expected to address the issue in coming
weeks with Mnuchin, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn,
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Finance
Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch. The six are trying to forge
legislation that could be unveiled as early as September.
Trump has pledged the biggest tax overhaul since Ronald
Reagan. But Republican infighting over healthcare has delayed
the timetable.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)