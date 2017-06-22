Trump meets wireless, drone executives on new technologies

| WASHINGTON, June 22
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump
offered support for emerging technologies including unmanned
aerial vehicles and next-generation wireless networks in a
meeting on Thursday with the chiefs of AT&T Inc and
General Electric Co and other business leaders.
The White House brought together venture capitalists and
executives from the telecommunications and drone, or unmanned
aerial system, industries to discuss how the government can
speed technologies to market.
The meeting, which lasted more than three hours including
breakout sessions, is part of Trump's effort to tap industry
experts on how to boost U.S. competitiveness in various fields
and create jobs.
On Monday, Trump met with the heads of 18 U.S. technology
companies including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc
and Microsoft Corp, seeking their help to make the
government's computing systems more efficient.
He will meet with energy industry leaders next week.
"We want them to create new companies and lots of jobs,"
Trump told the executives on Thursday. "We're going to give you
the competitive advantage that you need."
In attendance were chief executives of several drone
companies including Kespry Inc, AirMap, Airspace Inc, Measure
UAS Inc, Trumbull Unmanned, and PrecisionHawk Inc.
Drone makers argued that the administration should move
faster to approve broader commercial use of drones and noted
that the Transportation Department does not require automakers
to win pre-approval of self-driving vehicle technologies.
Senior executives at Xcel Energy Inc, Verizon
Communications Inc and CenturyLink Inc also took
part. Venture capital firms included Revolution LLC, headed by
AOL co-founder Steve Case, 500 Startups, Cayuga Ventures, Epic
Ventures and Lightspeed Ventures.
Obama administration rules opened the skies to low-level
small drones for education, research and routine commercial use.
The Trump administration is considering whether to expand drone
use for deliveries beyond the view of an operator. Security
issues would need to be addressed.
The Federal Aviation Administration in March estimated that
by 2021 the fleet of small hobbyist drones will more than triple
and commercial drones will grow tenfold to about 442,000.
Last year, regulators cleared the way for next-generation 5G
wireless networks, with expected speeds at least 10 times and
maybe 100 times faster than today's 4G networks. Testing is
under way and deployment is expected around 2020 but
infrastructure hurdles remain.
Wireless signals need to be much faster and more responsive
to allow advanced technologies such as virtual surgery or remote
control of machinery. 5G networks could help to wirelessly
connect devices such as thermostats or washing machines.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang)