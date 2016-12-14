Trump team says Twitter too small to be included in tech meeting

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 14 President-elect Donald Trump
left Twitter off the invitation list for a meeting of technology
company executives on Wednesday because it is too small, a
spokesman for his transition team told Reuters.
The omission of Twitter from the meeting surprised some in
the industry given Trump's prolific use of the social media
platform during his election campaign and the company's high
profile in discussions over policy issues such as cyber security
and the spread of violent online propaganda.
"They weren't invited because they aren't big enough," the
transition official said.
With a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, Twitter
is smaller than Facebook and Amazon,
companies that were included in the meeting in New York.
The smallest company in attendance was electric car maker
Tesla, with a market capitalization of $31.92 billion.
Twitter's platform played a big role in Trump's ability to
speak directly to millions of voters. Trump leveraged his
sizable following on Twitter to circumvent traditional media to
speak directly to the public and to bash his opponents.
During the Obama administration, Twitter was a regular
participant in meetings meant to address technology concerns,
especially given its use by groups such as Islamic State and the
ease with which the site is used for online bullying.
One source familiar with Trump's relationship with Twitter
said the decision to exclude Twitter Chief Executive Officer
Jack Dorsey was motivated by the president-elect's ire at the
company, which rejected an advertising deal with his campaign in
October.
Trump's election campaign had offered to pay to have an
emoji, or small picture, that would show up on tweets during the
second presidential debate anytime Twitter users tweeted the
phrase "#Crooked Hillary," Republican Trump's nickname for his
Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.
Twitter rejected the deal, saying it might mislead users who
would not be able to tell that the campaign had paid for the
emoji.
The Trump transition spokesman said the emoji had nothing to
do with the invitation omission. The official said Trump has had
public spats with other tech leaders who were invited, including
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, and
Apple CEO Tim Cook, who hosted a fundraiser for
Clinton.
Trump, speaking to the group of technology officials at the
meeting, acknowledged others had been left off the list, but he
did not mention Twitter specifically.
"I won't tell you the hundreds of calls we've had asking to
come to this meeting," he said to laughter in the room, "and I
will say Peter (Thiel) was sort of saying 'no that company's too
small,' and these are monster companies."
(Addtional reporting by Emily Stephenson and Dustin Volz;
editing by Grant McCool)