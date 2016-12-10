UPDATE 2-Exxon CEO is now Trump's secretary of state favorite -transition official

(Adds background on Giuliani, Tillerson)
By Steve Holland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Dec 9 Exxon Mobil Corp
Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson emerged on Friday
as President-elect Donald Trump's leading candidate for U.S.
secretary of state, a senior transition official said.
Trump met Tillerson on Tuesday and may talk to him again
over the weekend, the official said. Trump appears to be in the
final days of deliberations over his top diplomat with an
announcement possible next week.
Tillerson's favored status was revealed as former New York
Mayor Rudy Giuliani formally withdrew from consideration for
secretary of state.
The transition official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said Tillerson, 64, had moved ahead in Trump's
deliberations over 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt
Romney, who has met Trump twice, including at a dinner in New
York.
But the official said Romney was still under consideration
for the job, along with John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to
the United Nations; U.S. Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee, and
retired Navy Admiral James Stavridis.
Giuliani's withdrawal came after he was fully vetted by the
Trump transition team for his overseas business ties in what was
described by the Trump official as an "intense" effort by
lawyers and accountants.
Giuliani, who runs a global consulting firm, was given a
clean bill of health, with Trump's aides concluding his business
interests would not pose a risk to his confirmation.
Should Tillerson be nominated, his business ties, too, will
come under scrutiny. Exxon Mobil has operations in more than 50
countries and boasts that it explores for oil and natural gas on
six continents.
In 2011, Exxon Mobil signed a deal with Rosneft, Russia's
largest state-owned oil company, for joint oil exploration and
production. Since then, the companies have formed 10 joint
ventures for projects in Russia.
In 2013, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Tillerson
his nation's Order of Friendship.
But U.S. sanctions against Russia for its incursion into
Crimea cost Exxon Mobil dearly, forcing it to scrap some
projects and costing it at least $1 billion in losses. Tillerson
has been a vocal critic of the sanctions.
Trump has spoken of wanting warmer relations with Moscow,
which has sparked concerns in Congress that he could lift or
loosen some of the sanctions on Russia.
Tillerson has been chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil since
2006. He is expected to retire from the company next year.
Should Tillerson be nominated, climate change could be
another divisive issue. The company is under investigation by
the New York Attorney General's Office for allegedly misleading
investors, regulators and the public on what it knew about
global warming.
