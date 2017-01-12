UPDATE 1-Toyota president met Pence in Washington, company says

* Meeting comes after Trump talks of taxing Mexico-built
cars
* Company: No plans for Toyoda to meet Trump
(Adds company confirmation)
TOKYO Jan 12 Toyota Motor Corp on
Thursday said that company President Akio Toyoda met with U.S.
Vice President-elect Mike Pence in Washington earlier this week
as the incoming U.S. administration pressures automakers to
build more cars locally.
A Toyota spokeswoman said that Toyoda met with Pence on
Tuesday, a day after the Japanese automaker said it would invest
$10 billion in the United States over the next five years, the
same amount it invested in the previous five years.
She added that there were no plans at the moment for Toyoda
to meet with U.S. President-elect Trump.
While Toyota declined to comment on details of the meeting,
Toyota's North America Chief Executive Jim Lentz told Reuters
earlier this week that the company was focused on reminding
policymakers in Washington about the automaker's extensive U.S.
manufacturing operations.
Pence served as governor of Indiana, where Toyota has an
assembly plant, one of 10 manufacturing facilities in the
country.
Last week, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Toyota
could be subject to a "big border tax" if it builds its Corolla
cars for the U.S. market at a planned factory in Mexico. Trump
has been criticising automakers who manufacture cars in Mexico,
a growing production hub.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by
Stephen Coates)