公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 12日 星期四

Toyota president meets Pence in Washington - Kyodo

TOKYO Jan 12 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda met with U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Tuesday in Washington, Kyodo News agency reported.

Toyoda is expected to have explained how the Japanese automaker is contributing to the American economy, Kyodo said without citing sources.

Last week, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had threatened Toyota with a "big border tax" if it builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a planned new factory in Mexico.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)
