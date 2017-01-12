Toyota president meets Pence in Washington - Kyodo

TOKYO Jan 12 Toyota Motor Corp
President Akio Toyoda met with U.S. Vice President-elect Mike
Pence on Tuesday in Washington, Kyodo News agency reported.
Toyoda is expected to have explained how the Japanese
automaker is contributing to the American economy, Kyodo said
without citing sources.
Last week, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had threatened
Toyota with a "big border tax" if it builds its Corolla cars for
the U.S. market at a planned new factory in Mexico.
