CORRECTED-Trump: Toyota faces big tax if it builds Corolla cars for U.S. in Mexico

(Corrects official company name in first paragraph)

WASHINGTON Jan 5 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday targeted Toyota Motor Corp, threatening to impose a hefty fee on the Japanese automaker it if builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a plant in Mexico.

"Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax," Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Toyota, which announced its plan to build the Mexican facility in April 2015, had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Shephardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
