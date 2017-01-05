CORRECTED-Trump: Toyota faces big tax if it builds Corolla cars for U.S. in Mexico

BRIEF-ARI Network sees Q3 2017 revenue $13.4 mln-$13.5 mln
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
(Corrects official company name in first paragraph)
WASHINGTON Jan 5 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday targeted Toyota Motor Corp, threatening to impose a hefty fee on the Japanese automaker it if builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a plant in Mexico.
"Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax," Trump said in a post on Twitter.
Toyota, which announced its plan to build the Mexican facility in April 2015, had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Shephardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says recommends that shareholders vote for board's eight nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cerner Corp says approved a stock repurchase program on may 23, 2017, authorizing repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock