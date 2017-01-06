版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 10:12 BJT

Trade min Seko says Japan will keep contributing to US employment

TOKYO Jan 6 Japan's trade minister Hiroshige Seko said on Friday that Japanese companies have and will continue to contribute to employment in the United States.

In a regular press conference after a cabinet meeting, he said it is important for Japan's auto industry to gain understanding of its strong efforts to contribute to the U.S. economy.

Seko was speaking after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose heavy taxes on Toyota Motor Corp if it builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a plant in Mexico. [ (Reporting by Ami Miyazaki and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐