Trump tweets drive day trading but leave math, computer whizzes sidelined

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 30 Day traders love making bets on
tweets from U.S. President Donald Trump, but some of the most
prominent quantitative strategists from hedge funds and banks
are not quite ready to make big, bold trades on his social media
musings.
The president's active Twitter presence has lifted
volatility in financial markets, which is good for day traders
who capitalize on price fluctuations in highly liquid markets.
Such traders, who have a short-term horizon, have struggled the
last few years as market moves have become steadier and more
predictable amid a low interest-rate environment.
"Trump's tweets are a good opportunity for a short-term
discretionary trader," said Patrik Safvenblad, a partner at the
$1.7 billion systematic macro hedge fund Harmonic Capital
Partners in London. But he said it is not the right strategy for
his firm since quantitative managers need data going back at
least five to 10 years to establish a pattern.
Quants track patterns or trends in trading behavior and
asset prices and create formulas to predict future market
movements. These are entered into powerful computers that buy
and sell automatically based on signals generated by algorithms.
For these gifted bunch of mathematicians, Trump's tweets are
way too sporadic to serve as a meaningful trading strategy.
"Trump's tweets are episodic," said Joseph Mezrich, head of
equities quantitative strategies at Nomura in New York. "The way
I look at data is that I have to look at what happens with
sufficient sample. You have one or two events on Twitter ... and
it doesn't provide much reliability."
First Quadrant, another asset manager that uses computer
models to crunch data with about $22 billion in assets, does not
look at Trump's tweets for investment opportunities.
"As a fundamental manager, we are really looking for just
that: fundamental change," said Jeppe Ladekarl, a partner at
First Quadrant in Pasadena, California.
Algorithmic trading makes up about 55 percent of U.S. equity
trading volume, according to the latest research from Greenwich
Associates. In the global currency market, that figure rises to
65-70 percent, according to research from Aite group.
The quants' lukewarm response to Trump's tweets should
ordinarily keep volatility under control. But given the many
policy unknowns under the new administration, there should be
continued price swings in the market, analysts say.
Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio management at currency
management firm Millennium Global in London, thinks Trump's
Twitter feed has created more noise than meaningful volatility.
Oftentimes, the noise in the data drowns out the trading
signals, resulting in uncertain outcomes, analysts say.
At best, Trump's tweets can create short-term sentiment
signals about specific companies which can be useful in the
equity space, Benson said. "But the tweet is still subject to
interpretation," and he is not sure it can actually predict
anything.
Millennium manages about $16 billion in assets and has one
systematic fund, which Benson said has no plan to use Trump's
tweets.
RETAIL TRADING VOLUME SPIKE
It is a different story in the day trading world where
Trump's tweets have delivered a spike in volume for some of the
online retail brokers.
Robinhood, a commission-free trading app for retail
investors, has experienced surges in volume based on Trump's
Twitter activity, the company's spokesman said.
Transaction volumes on Robinhood hit record-breaking levels
of more than $1 billion in the week following Trump's victory.
The trading app, which has 1 million users, is backed by leading
venture capital firms Google Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz as
well as U.S. rapper Snoop Dogg and actor Jared Leto.
Volume also increased in November at FXCM Inc, one
of the leading U.S. retail currency brokers, due partly to the
U.S. presidential election, said company spokeswoman Jaclyn
Sales. Trump's disparaging comments on Mexico and China on
Twitter have boosted the dollar's trading volume the last two
months based on FXCM's real-time volume indicator.
At U.S. broker TD Ameritrade Holdings Corp, fiscal
first-quarter average daily trading volume rose 11 percent from
a year earlier, the company said on its website, attributing
part of that increase to Trump.
During an earnings call about the quarter ended Dec. 31,
Ameritrade Chief Executive Officer Tim Hockey said Trump's
social media activity could continue to drive trading volume.
"Every day we wake up hoping Trump will tweet something,"
Hockey told CNBC a few weeks ago.
NEW OPPORTUNITIES
Trump's fondness for tweeting brings business opportunities
for technology vendors, some of whom have developed models to
help companies profit from the U.S. president's Twitter
comments.
New York-based startup Trigger, for instance, which notifies
retail investors about social media comments, has created an
alert called "trigger," that tips off investors when Trump
tweets about a listed company.
Rachel Mayer, Trigger's chief executive, said the "Trump
Trigger" has become by far the most popular alert on the
platform, with subscriptions from around one-third of its total
users.
"I don't see these (Trump's tweets) stopping," said Mayer.
