Trump's blocking of Twitter users violates U.S. Constitution: rights institute

WASHINGTON, June 6 A free-speech institute on
Tuesday sent a letter to President Donald Trump demanding the
prolific tweeter unblock certain Twitter users on
grounds the practice violates the First Amendment of the U.S.
Constitution.
Trump's @realDonaldTrump account recently blocked a number
of accounts that replied to his tweets with commentary that
criticized, mocked or disagreed with his actions. Twitter users
are unable to see or respond to tweets from accounts that block
them.
The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University
in New York said in its letter that the blocking suppressed
speech in a public forum protected by the Constitution.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
Twitter Inc said it had no comment.
Alex Abdo, the institute's senior staff attorney, likened
Twitter to a modern form of town hall meeting or public comment
periods for government agency proposals, both venues where U.S.
law requires even-handed treatment of speech.
Eric Goldman, a Santa Clara University law professor who
focuses on internet law, said that previous cases involving
politicians blocking users on Facebook supported the
Knight Institute's position.
If the institute should sue, Trump could claim his
@realDonaldTrump account is for personal use and separate from
his official duties as president, Goldman said. But he called
that defense "laughable."
Trump also has a presidential @POTUS Twitter account. The
Knight Institute said its arguments would apply with "equal
force" to both accounts.
Trump's Twitter use has drawn intense media attention for
his unvarnished commentary about his agenda and attacks on
critics. His tweets are often retweeted tens of thousands of
times, and can shape the news cycle.
Legal experts have said his tweets may directly affect
policy. A chain of postings about his travel ban may hamper his
administration's defense in courts.
The letter said Trump or his aides blocked the accounts
@AynRandPaulRyan and @joepabike, belonging to songwriter Holly
O'Reilly and professional cyclist and author Joseph M. Papp,
respectively.
O'Reilly was blocked on May 28 after posting a brief
animated clip of Pope Francis appearing uncomfortable during a
meeting with Trump with a caption, "this is pretty much how the
whole world sees you," the letter said.
Papp learned he was blocked on June 4 after responding to a
Trump tweet with a tweet labeling the president a "#fake
leader."
The accounts are just two of several that have been blocked
by Trump or his aides, Abdo said.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)