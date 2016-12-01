UPDATE 2-Carrier gets state incentives, Trump pledge for keeping U.S. jobs

(Rewrites, adds lawyer, Apple, Mondelez comment)
By David Shepardson and Ginger Gibson
WASHINGTON Nov 30 United Technologies Corp's
Carrier unit said on Wednesday it got financial
incentives from Indiana and a pledge from President-elect Donald
Trump to improve the climate for business in the United States
in exchange for keeping more than 1,000 jobs in the state rather
than moving them overseas.
The heating and air-conditioning unit of the industrial and
military conglomerate did not give a value for the financial
incentives, but a source briefed on the matter said it was a
fraction of the $65 million that Carrier planned to save by
moving production to Mexico.
The deal, an outline of which was announced late on Tuesday,
is a win for Trump as he seeks to make good on his popular
campaign message of persuading companies to keep jobs in the
United States. More details are expected on Thursday when Trump
visits the Carrier plant in Indianapolis.
Hammered out by United Technologies CEO Gregory Hayes, Trump
and Vice President-elect and Indiana Governor Mike Pence, the
deal lets the incoming administration claim an early victory
before it takes office on Jan. 20. It allows the company to
dodge some public backlash and avoid a drawn-out fight with
Trump, who vowed to punish U.S. companies that shifted jobs
abroad.
Perhaps more importantly for both, it helps set the tone of
a business-friendly administration ready to ease regulations and
cut U.S. corporate taxes.
"Today's announcement is possible because the incoming
Trump-Pence administration has emphasized to us its commitment
to support the business community and create an improved, more
competitive U.S. business climate," Carrier said in a statement
on Wednesday. It said the incentives offered by the state were
an "important consideration."
TAX SLASH?
Steven Mnuchin, Trump's pick for U.S. Treasury secretary and
co-author of the president-elect's tax plan, and Wilbur Ross,
Trump's nominee for commerce secretary, on Wednesday reinforced
the sweeping proposals Trump put forward in September to
simplify the tax code and slash the corporate tax rate to 15
percent, cutting the top rate for all businesses from the
present 35 percent.
"Our first priority is going to be the tax plan... lowering
corporate taxes so we make U.S. companies the most competitive
in the world, making sure we repatriate trillions of dollars
back to the United States," Mnuchin told reporters at the Trump
Tower in New York City on Wednesday.
He said the deal with Carrier showed that the incoming
administration will have "open communications with business
leaders."
The deal will save only about half of the 2,100 jobs that
Carrier said in February it would cut in closing two Indiana
plants.
The manufacturer said the "forces of globalization will
continue to require solutions for the long-term competitiveness
of the U.S. and of American workers moving forward."
Trump's intervention in the Carrier case raises the question
of whether he will step in whenever manufacturing jobs are lost.
By negotiating a deal with one company, Trump could come under
pressure to do similar deals with other companies, said Alex
Major, a partner at law firm McCarter & English.
That could result in what he called "a revolving door of
trick or treaters at the White House," looking for handouts as
they threaten to move jobs overseas.
Aside from Carrier, Indiana businesses have outsourced at
least 3,660 jobs since the middle of last year, Labor Department
figures show.
Senator Joe Donnelly, an Indiana Democrat, noted that there
are two other companies closing two Indiana factories, including
one a mile from the Carrier plant in Indianapolis that is
expected to move to Mexico.
OTHER COMPANIES IN CROSSHAIRS
Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International, another company
Trump has accused of shipping jobs overseas, told Reuters it has
not heard from Trump since the election.
Apple Inc, another Trump target on the campaign
trail, which makes the vast bulk of its electronics in Asia, has
made an attempt to reach out to the president-elect.
Trump told the New York Times he had received a call from
Apple CEO Tim Cook. He said he told Cook he would like to see
Apple build "a big plant in the United States," according to the
Times report, with the help of incentives and a "very large tax
cut for corporations."
Apple did not answer questions about the call between Trump
and Cook, but it did note that it employs 80,000 people directly
in the United States.
Carrier declined to disclose the exact size of the
incentives for keeping jobs in the state.
"It's a modest state tax credit utilizing existing state tax
tools; nothing new," an Indiana state official told Reuters. "It
would be the same kind of package that would be considered for
any other company that would come in," said the official, who
spoke on condition of anonymity because the incentives have not
yet been made public.
Carrier still plans to close a factory in Huntington,
Indiana, that employs 700 people making controls for heating,
cooling and refrigeration and move the jobs to Mexico by 2018.
