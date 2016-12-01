UPDATE 3-Indiana agrees $7 mln tax break to keep Carrier jobs in state - company

(Adds Indiana comments, details of tax credits)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Dec 1 Indiana state officials have
agreed to give United Technologies Corp $7 million worth
of tax breaks to encourage the company to keep at least 1,069
jobs at its Carrier unit in Indianapolis, Carrier and the state
said on Thursday.
President-elect Donald Trump has claimed credit for keeping
well-paid manufacturing jobs in the country, but the deal is
less than a complete victory for the Republican who campaigned
on "putting America first."
In the election campaign, Trump vowed to impose hefty
tariffs if Carrier did not reverse course on shifting jobs to
Mexico. The deal means Carrier will still send an estimated
1,300 jobs there.
United Technologies chief executive Gregory Hayes said at an
event that the company will invest more than $16 million over
two years to keep its Indianapolis plant in the state.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp said it has offered
Carrier $5 million in conditional tax credits based on a plan to
retain 1,069 jobs with an average wage of $30.91 per hour,
spokeswoman Abby Gras said.
She declined to say how many of those jobs are at the plant
or at the company's headquarters, but the Wall Street Journal
reported the deal would save about 800 of the 1,400 jobs at the
plant and about 300 at the headquarters.
Indiana is also offering $1 million in training grants to
support workforce development and $1 million in tax credits,
Gras said. The agreement has not been finalized yet.
Some other details of the deal in Vice President-elect and
Indiana Governor Mike Pence's state were unclear but it has
already been criticized on the left and right.
Trump and Pence celebrated the 1,000 jobs deal at an event
in Indianapolis on Thursday, but employers elsewhere in Indiana
are laying off five times as many workers because of foreign
competition.
Trump "did just what he said he would do," Pence said,
recounting his push to convince Carrier to remain in Indiana.
"He made the case for America."
Neither Trump nor Pence made any reference to United
Technologies' planned job cuts in Indiana.
Leftist Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who lost the
Democratic presidential primary to Hillary Clinton, wrote in a
Washington Post op-ed that "it is not good enough to save some
of these jobs. Trump made a promise that he would save all of
these jobs, and we cannot rest until an ironclad contract is
signed to ensure that all of these workers are able to continue
working in Indiana."
Republican Representative Justin Amish of Michigan tweeted:
"Not the president(elect)'s job. We live in a constitutional
republic, not an autocracy. Business-specific meddling shouldn't
be normalized."
Reuters reported earlier this week that United Technologies
would still would proceed with plans to close its Huntington,
Indiana United Technologies Electronic Controls plant that
employs 700.
Trump also faces pressure to prevent other job cuts. There
are several other factories in Indiana that closing and Senator
Joe Donnelly, a Indiana Democrat, urged him to take action to
prevent other job losses. The United States has shed about 5
million manufacturing jobs since 2000. Indiana alone has lost
about 150,000 factory jobs since 2000 to about 500,000.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Timothy Ahmann; editing by
Grant McCool)