Trump to keep close to 1,000 factory jobs in UTX's Carrier plant -CNBC

Nov 29 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will
visit Indiana on Thursday to announce a deal with United
Technologies Corp on keeping close to 1,000 factory jobs
in its Carrier plant, CNBC reported, citing sources.
The deal, which includes new inducements from the state,
will be spearheaded by former Indiana Governor Mike Pence, the
vice president-elect, CNBC posted on its Twitter handle. (bit.ly/2gH6PmG)
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders turned up the pressure on Trump,
on Saturday, about his pledge to try to stop an Indiana air
conditioner manufacturer from moving 1,400 jobs to Mexico.
Both Sanders, who challenged Hillary Clinton for the
Democratic nomination, and Trump seized on an announcement
earlier this year by United Technologies's Carrier division that
it would shift production to Mexico as an example of how trade
deals hurt U.S. workers.
United Technologies was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)