Trump budget plan would scrap energy grants, auto loan program

WASHINGTON, March 16 The Trump administration on
Thursday proposed eliminating Energy Department loan programs
and some research funding for energy efficient technology and
electric vehicle development at three carmakers as the industry
shifts more of its focus to electric and self-driving vehicles.
The White House budget blueprint proposes ending the
Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-e) program, which
gives $300 million a year in grants for research in a wide
variety of technologies aimed at reducing fossil fuel
consumption and improving energy efficiency.
The program, created in 2007 under President George W. Bush,
has supported research into micro-organisms that produce
replacements for petroleum, battery storage systems, improving
window pane efficiency and technology that allows vehicles to
communicate to avoid crashes.
The White House would also eliminate a U.S. Energy
Department clean vehicle loan program that boosted Tesla Inc
, Nissan Motor Co and Ford Motor Co during
the last industry downturn, but hasn't funded a new project in
six years.
The program was first funded in 2008 and used to help
provide critical liquidity to some automakers.
The $25 billion Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing
loan program made low-cost loans to Ford ($5.9 billion in 2009),
Nissan ($1.45 billion in 2010) and Tesla ($465 million in 2010).
It lasted completed a loan in March 2011.
The program backed two losers. Start-up automaker Fisker
Automotive Inc and Michigan-based Vehicle Program Group shut
down despite government support. Taxpayers lost $139 million on
loans to Fisker and the Vehicle Program Group, which planned to
build wheelchair-accessible vehicles.
The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, a trade
association, declined to comment Thursday on the budget
proposal, saying it was still reviewing it.
The budget would scrap another program that has provided
loans for wind farms, solar generation and the first new
commercial nuclear power plant to be built in the U.S. in three
decades.
The National Resources Defense Council said the energy loan
program "plays a critical role in bringing promising
technologies out of the lab and into the real world, bridging a
funding gap that entrepreneurs call 'the valley of death.'"
The Obama administration halted nearly all green-energy
loans after the collapse of solar panel startup Solyndra in
2011, which became a target for Republicans.
The Trump budget proposes scrapping the ARPA-e program,
along with the two energy loan programs because the "private
sector is better positioned to finance disruptive energy
research and development and to commercialize innovative
technologies."
The Energy Department declined to answer questions on the
auto loan program, saying a detailed budget proposal will be
released in May.
The auto loan program, which was funded with $7 billion by
Congress in 2008, still has $4.2 billion remaining in subsidies
that could be used to support $16.6 billion in loans, according
to a 2014 Government Accountability Office report.
