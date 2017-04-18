UPDATE 7-Trump orders review of visa program to encourage hiring Americans

* Tech worker visa order for review, not action
* Trump hits "America First" campaign pledge
* India-based outsourcing firms could be hit if program
changes
* Democrats call Trump order "timid"
* Silicon Valley makes heavy use of foreign STEM workers
(Adds background on Trump businesses, paragraph 8, and Durbin
reaction, paragraphs 13-14)
By Steve Holland
KENOSHA, Wis., April 18 President Donald Trump
on Tuesday ordered a review of the U.S. visa program for
bringing high-skilled foreign workers into the country, putting
technology firms and the outsourcing companies that serve them
on notice that possible changes may be ahead.
Seeking to carry out a campaign pledge to put "America
First," Trump signed an executive order on the H-1B visa
program. It was vague on many fronts, and did not change
existing rules, but one objective, said Trump aides, is to
modify or replace the current lottery for H-1B visas with a
merit-based system that would restrict the visas to highly
skilled workers. Indian nationals are the largest group of H-1B
recipients annually.
Such a change could affect companies, such as Tata
Consultancy Services Ltd, Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp
and Infosys Ltd, that connect U.S. technology
companies with thousands of foreign engineers and programmers.
None responded to requests for comment.
Trump announced the order and made remarks at a visit to the
headquarters of Snap-On Inc, a tool maker in Wisconsin.
In addition to addressing the visas issue, he also ordered a
review of government procurement rules favoring American
companies to see if they are actually benefiting, especially the
U.S. steel industry.
"With this action, we are sending a powerful signal to the
world: We're going to defend our workers, protect our jobs and
finally put America first," Trump said.
Trump was a businessman before he was elected president last
year, and his companies have been criticized for using visa
programs to fill positions at Trump properties with foreign
workers. Trump-branded products are also made overseas.
100-DAY BENCHMARK
As he nears the 100-day benchmark of his presidency, Trump
still has no major legislative achievements. With his attempts
to overhaul healthcare and tax law stalled in Congress, Trump
has leaned heavily on executive orders to change policy.
It was unclear whether the latest such order would yield
immediate results. The H-1B visas section included no definite
timeline. The government procurement section did.
"We hope the goal of President Trump’s executive order on
the H-1B program is 'mend it, don’t end it,'” said Robert
Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation
Foundation, a technology industry group.
Going to a more merit-based H-1B system could attract more
people with advanced science and technology skills, Atkinson
said in a statement. But he said some ideas could make the
system ineffective, such as requiring advertisement of job
openings for long periods to prove the unavailability of U.S.
workers.
Democrats said Trump's order was not strong enough, and too
late, after thousands of visas were awarded this month in this
year's lottery.
"For a president who has prided himself on his swift action
when it comes to immigration, an interagency review of the
program is a guarded and timid approach. It's too little, too
late," said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the No.2 Democrat in the
Senate.
Critics of the program say most H-1B visas are awarded for
lower-paid jobs at outsourcing firms, many based in India. That
takes work away from Americans, lowers wages and keeps Americans
from being trained in tech-related fields, they say.
"Right now, widespread abuse in our immigration system is
allowing American workers of all backgrounds to be replaced by
workers brought in from other countries," Trump said.
Tech companies have been bracing for Trump to make changes
to the H-1B program. The visas are intended to go to foreign
nationals in occupations that generally require specialized
knowledge, such as science, engineering or computer programming.
The government uses a lottery to award 65,000 visas yearly and
randomly distributes another 20,000 to graduate student workers.
Critics say the lottery benefits outsourcing firms that
flood the system with mass applications for visas for lower-paid
information technology workers.
"Right now H-1B visas are awarded in a totally random
lottery and that's wrong. Instead, they should be given to the
most skilled and highest paid applicants and they should never,
ever be used to replace Americans," Trump said.
More than 15 percent of Facebook Inc's U.S. employees
in 2016 used a temporary work visa, according to a Reuters
analysis of U.S. Labor Department filings. Facebook
did not respond to requests for comment.
Infosys, India's No. 2 IT services firm, has said previously
that it is ramping up work on on-site development centers in the
United States to train local talent in an effort to address the
visa regulation changes under consideration.
It warned last week that onerous changes to U.S. visa rules
could affect its earnings.
NASSCOM, the Indian IT service industry's main lobbying
group, said it backs efforts to root out H-1B abuses, but said
the idea that H-1B visa holders are cheap labor is inaccurate.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Washington in
February to be open minded on admitting skilled Indian
workers.
(Additional reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Julia Ainsley in
Washington, David Ingram and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco,
Ayesha Rascoe in Washington; Sankalp Phartiyal in Mumbai and
Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Writing by Alistair Bell and Patricia
Zengerle; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Lisa Shumaker)