Trump FBI nominee's corporate legal work could exclude him from some probes

| NEW YORK, June 7
NEW YORK, June 7 President Donald Trump's pick
for FBI chief, corporate lawyer Christopher Wray, would likely
face conflicts of interest at the agency due to his defense work
for many big companies and be forced to step aside from some
investigations, legal ethics experts said on Wednesday.
While he spent many years as a government attorney earlier
in his career, Wray for the past 12 years has been a white-
collar defense lawyer with the Atlanta-based firm of King &
Spalding and is currently head of its government investigations
practice.
"If there are investigations of a client he'd need to recuse
himself," Steven Lubet, a legal ethics professor at Northwestern
University, said.
At the firm, Wray, a graduate of Yale University and its
law school, defended Johnson & Johnson's Janssen
Pharmaceutical unit in a Justice Department probe over off-label
use of anti-psychotic drug Risperdal.
He also represented Credit Suisse in a major tax
prosecution by the Justice Department, which alleged the Swiss
financial group helped clients hide offshore accounts from the
Internal Revenue Service.
According to King & Spalding's website, clients of the
practice led by Wray include AT&T, Deutsche Bank
, CVS Caremark, General Motors, Wells
Fargo and others. It was not clear if Wray personally
represented all of the companies listed.
Kathleen Clark, a professor at Washington University School
of law, said professional ethics rules would specifically bar
Wray as Federal Bureau of Investigation director from
participating in investigations of former clients who shared
confidential information with him.
In addition, she said, federal regulations would prohibit
him from participating in matters opposite King & Spalding for
up to two years, though the government can waive those
restrictions.
Wray would not be the first FBI director to come from the
private sector. But he served longer in private practice and has
a more extensive corporate client base than other FBI chiefs.
James Comey, the man whom Wray would replace, worked as an
in-house lawyer for Lockheed Martin and hedge fund group
Bridgewater Associates before he became FBI head in 2013. Robert
Mueller briefly worked at two law firms between longer stints in
government service before becoming FBI director in 2001.
Mueller's conflicts from his post-FBI law career emerged as
an issue last month after he was named special counsel to
investigate ties between Trump's campaign team and Russia.
Although the FBI is better known for its role fighting
violent crime and espionage, the agency is charged with
investigating corporate and securities fraud. In recent years,
the bureau has launched probes against corporations including
GlaxoSmithKline and Takata Corp, which resulted
in billions of dollars in criminal penalties.
Neither Wray nor King & Spalding responded to requests for
comment on potential conflicts. The FBI referred a call on the
matter to the Justice Department, which did not respond.
Wray served as a federal prosecutor in Atlanta from 1997 to
2001. He then moved to the U.S. Department of Justice, where he
eventually became assistant attorney general and head of the
criminal division, where he oversaw the fraud investigation of
Enron. He joined King & Spalding in 2005.
DEPUTY DIRECTOR COULD STEP IN
Wray represented New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who at
one time led Trump's presidential transition, in the Bridgegate
scandal. In addition, King & Spalding partner Bobby Burchfield
is serving as the ethics adviser for the trust set up in January
to isolate the president from the day-to-day operations of Trump
businesses.
Burchfield praised his partner as having the "highest
integrity" and said he saw no conflict between his own work and
Wray serving as FBI director.
Lubet said he did not think Wray's conflicts would present
an "unsolvable" problem if he becomes FBI director. He noted
that investigations could proceed at the field level without the
issue arising. "Most decisions are not made at the director
level," he said.
In the event the director has to recuse himself, "that's
what deputy directors are for," said Lubet.
(Reporting by Anthony Lin; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)