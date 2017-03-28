UPDATE 4-U.S. charges Turkish banker in Iran sanctions probe

(Adds pictures tag)
By Brendan Pierson
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday
charged an executive at a Turkish state-owned bank with
participating in a multi-year scheme to violate U.S. sanctions
against Iran, escalating a case that has added to tensions
between the United States and Turkey.
Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a deputy general manager of Halkbank
, is accused of conspiring with wealthy Turkish gold
trader Reza Zarrab to conduct hundreds of millions of dollars of
illegal transactions through U.S. banks on behalf of Iran's
government and other entities in that country.
Atilla, a 47-year-old Turkish citizen, looked somber as he
appeared at a brief hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge James
Francis in Manhattan, a day after being arrested at John F.
Kennedy International Airport.
It was unclear whether Atilla has hired a lawyer or made any
bail application. He will remain in federal custody for now.
The charges expand a case that has drawn criticism from
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who has said he believed U.S.
authorities had "ulterior motives" in prosecuting Zarrab.
Atilla was arrested on the same day it was revealed that
Zarrab, the gold trader, had added former New York City Mayor
Rudolph Giuliani, a confidante of President Donald Trump, to his
legal team.
Turkey's relations with the United States deteriorated under
former President Barack Obama, and officials in Ankara had been
hoping for improvement under Trump.
Turkish officials contacted by Reuters on Tuesday said they
had no information on the arrest.
FAKE INVOICES ALLEGED
According to a criminal complaint, Atilla worked with Zarrab
and others from 2010 to 2015 to conceal Zarrab's ability to
supply currency and gold to Iran through a Turkish bank, without
subjecting the bank to U.S. sanctions.
As part of that scheme, Atilla and Zarrab used front
companies and fake invoices to trick U.S. banks into processing
transactions disguised to appear as though they involved food,
and thus were exempt from U.S. sanctions, prosecutors said.
"United States sanctions are not mere requests or
suggestions; they are the law," Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim in
Manhattan said in a statement.
Atilla was charged with conspiring to commit bank fraud,
which carries a maximum 30-year prison term, and violating U.S.
sanctions, which carries a maximum 20-year term.
Atilla had been in New York for the latest in a series of
investor meetings ahead of a planned Halkbank dollar-denominated
subordinated bond issue, Turkish bankers said.
Zarrab, a dual national of Iran and Turkey, had been
arrested in 2013 in a corruption probe of people with close ties
to Erdogan, who was then Turkey's prime minister.
In questioning that case, Erdogan said in September that
prosecutors were trying to implicate him by referring in the
indictment to Zarrab's donations to an educational charity with
which Erdogan and his wife were affiliated.
Zarrab has denied the charges in his case, and faces an Aug.
21 trial. He was arrested on March 21, 2016 in Miami while en
route to Disney World with his wife and daughter.
TILLERSON VISIT TO ANKARA
Ties between the United States and Turkey have been strained
by U.S. support for Kurdish militia fighters in Syria, and the
presence in the United States of Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen,
whom Ankara blames for last July's failed military coup.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is scheduled this week
to make a one-day visit to Ankara, where talks with Erdogan will
focus on Syria, senior U.S. officials said on Monday.
In a court filing on Monday, Kim questioned whether Zarrab's
legal team could include Giuliani and former U.S. Attorney
General Michael Mukasey, who work for law firms that also
represent some of the alleged U.S. bank victims.
Another lawyer for Zarrab said Giuliani's and Mukasey's
roles would not require them to appear in court.
Kim later said his understanding was that both will remain
"involved in efforts to explore a potential disposition of the
criminal charges in this matter."
The case is U.S. v. Atilla, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 17-mag-02197.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax, Brendan Pierson, Nathan Layne and
Jonathan Stempel in New York; Nick Tattersall in Istanbul, and
Nevzat Devranoglu in Ankara; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Dan
Grebler)