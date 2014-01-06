U.S. acts to block Turkish firm from sending GE engines to Iran

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 6 The U.S. Commerce Department
on Monday issued a rare emergency order aimed at blocking the
illegal re-export of two large, used U.S.-built commercial jet
engines to Iran by a company based in Turkey.
Assistant Commerce Secretary David Mills, who oversees
export enforcement, signed the order on Friday after learning
that Turkish-based 3K Aviation Consulting & Logistics planned to
re-export two engines built by General Electric Co to
Iran on Tuesday using Pouya Airline, an Iranian cargo airline.
There has been a warming in U.S.-Iranian ties this year,
including a Nov. 24 deal to curb the Iranian nuclear program,
but most exports to Iran remain strictly banned under U.S. law.
The order, which will be in effect for 180 days, includes
sweeping consequences for 3K Aviation, Pouya Airline and Adaero
International Trade, the Illinois-based company that the
department said had shipped the used aircraft engines to Turkey.
The order bans all three companies and their key officers
from engaging in negotiations, trade, transport or other
activities involving any U.S. export-controlled items, not just
the aircraft engines in question.
The order also applies to banks, insurance companies and
other parties that might be involved in financing or otherwise
supporting any such transactions.
The department issues one or two such orders a year, said
one Commerce Department official.
Sadettin Ilgin, managing director of Adaero International,
denied any wrongdoing, and said he had been in touch with U.S.
and Turkish authorities to clear his company's name.
Ilgin told Reuters the company had documentation showing
that it sold the engines, which came from Turkish Airlines, to
International Aerospace Group, a U.S.-based company, for $4.1
million, and then shipped them from Istanbul, Turkey, to
Frankfurt, Germany, in late December.
He said he had expected the engines to be sent to Russia for
use by Siberian Air and was shocked when he received the U.S.
order aimed at blocking their transfer to Iran.
"We did not sell the engines to 3K," said Ilgin, who worked
for Turkish Airlines for 40 years. "This was all done properly
and we have the paperwork to show it."
Ilgin said Turkish officials had assured him that they had
denied permission for Pouya Airline to pick up the engines in
Antalya, southwestern Turkey. Officials at 3K told him they
planned to send the engines back to Germany, he told Reuters.
No comment was immediately available from 3k Aviation or
from International Aerospace Group.
A Commerce Department official declined comment on whether
Turkey was cooperating with the U.S. government on the issue and
how the department had learned about the planned transfer.
GE spokesman Rick Kennedy said the company had not been
informed about the Commerce Department order. The engines in
question were used and GE was not involved in their sale.
It was not immediately clear what type of engines might have
been involved in any previous transport by Pouya.
The Commerce Department official declined comment on whether
the U.S. government was investigating possible earlier illegal
exports of U.S.-built engines to Iran by 3K Aviation.
In the order, the Commerce Department said it could issue a
temporary export ban if a violation of U.S. law appeared
imminent, as in this case.
In signing the order, Mills said the department's Bureau of
Industry and Security had presented evidence that two GE CF6
engines were transported to 3K Aviation in Turkey on behalf of
Adaero International and that 3K planned to send the engines to
Iran using Pouya Airline on Jan. 7.
Two sources familiar with the aircraft engine market said
the engines were likely intended for use on Airbus planes
operated by Iran.
Previous cases have led to criminal and civil charges
against companies that re-exported goods to Iran.