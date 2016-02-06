Twitter users decry reported plan to prioritize tweets

NEW YORK Feb 6 The hashtag #RIPTwitter became
the top trending U.S. item on Twitter on Saturday, after a
report from BuzzFeed said the company is planning to change how
it displays users' tweets.
The BuzzFeed report, which went live on Friday night and did
not disclose the source of its information, said the social
media platform will reorder tweets to prioritize those it
believes more users will want to see. Currently, Twitter
arranges tweets in chronological order.
The response to the news on Twitter was overwhelmingly
negative, with the hashtag #RIPTwitter suggesting many users of
the micro-blogging site believe the changes would mean the death
of the company.
Many users were upset that tweets from accounts with fewer
followers could possibly be suppressed under the new system.
Others complained that the changes would make Twitter too much
like Facebook, which arranges content through the use of
an algorithm.
"Dear Twitter, don't try to be like Facebook, we don't like
Facebook #RIPTwitter," tweeted ana (@dearcalumthood) on
Saturday.
"Clearly the motto 'if it ain't broke don't fix it' is
something @twitter isn't familiar with #RIPTwitter," tweeted
EldestSalvatore (@EldestDamon) on Saturday.
A spokesperson for Twitter declined to comment.
Twitter has come under increasing pressure to boost user
growth, as it struggles to attain advertising revenues equaling
those of its larger Facebook rival.
Last month, Twitter came under fire when it announced a new
feature that would allow users to post tweets up to 10,000
characters long, up from its previous limit of 140 characters.
(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Tom Brown)