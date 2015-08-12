Uber driver accused of sexual assault on South Carolina passenger

| CHARLESTON, S.C.
popular taxi-hailing service Uber faces sexual assault charges
after a passenger reported that he attacked her instead of
driving her home from a bar, authorities said on Wednesday.
Patrick Aiello, 39, a sixth-grade social studies teacher in
North Charleston, South Carolina, was booked into jail on Monday
on felony charges of kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct,
according to Charleston County Jail records.
Both offenses are punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
An Uber spokeswoman said the company dropped Aiello after
learning of the charges and is assisting authorities with their
investigation.
"Our hearts go out to the victim and her family as we
investigate this incident," spokeswoman Kaitlin Durkosh said in
an email.
Officials with the Charleston County school district could
not be immediately reached for comment. Several media reports
said Aiello was put on paid administrative leave.
The 23-year-old woman told police that she and a male friend
had requested an Uber driver for a ride home from a beachfront
bar in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, near Charleston, late
Sunday evening, according to an arrest affidavit.
Aiello dropped them off at the man's house, but the woman
asked Aiello to take her to her own house a few blocks away
because she did not want to walk home in the dark, the affidavit
said.
Aiello drove her to a location along the Savannah Highway in
Charleston and demanded "sexual favors" in exchange for taking
her home, it said.
She refused and repeatedly asked to be let out of the car,
but Aiello pulled over, took her phone, held her down and
assaulted her before kicking her out of the car, the affidavit
said.
The woman was struck by a vehicle when she tried to flag
someone down for help, according to the affidavit, and was
treated in a hospital.
Aiello told a detective the woman was drunk, and that he did
perform sexual acts on her, the affidavit said.
One of the fastest-growing sharing-economy companies, Uber
operates its rideshare program in 57 countries, with an
estimated value of more than $40 billion.
