UPDATE 1-U.S. regulator announces $885 million settlement with UBS

WASHINGTON, July 25 A U.S. regulator on Thursday
said it reached an $885 million settlement with UBS
over allegations the bank misrepresented mortgage-backed bonds
that were sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
during the housing bubble.
Under the terms of the agreement with the Federal Housing
Finance Agency, UBS must pay about $415 million to Fannie Mae
and $470 million to Freddie Mac to resolve claims related to
securities sold to the companies between 2004 and 2007. The
Swiss banking giant did not admit to any liability or wrongdoing
in settling the allegations. On Monday, it said it had reached
an agreement in principle with the FHFA.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were seized by the U.S.
government in 2008 as the housing crisis threatened their
solvency. They have received $187.5 billion in taxpayer funds to
stay afloat.
UBS is just one of 18 banks the FHFA pursued in 2011 for
allegedly misrepresenting the quality of the collateral backing
securities during the run-up to the financial crisis. The
regulator is seeking to recover losses on mortgage bonds sold to
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which could result in the recovery
of billions of dollars.
Citigroup and General Electric have already
settled with the FHFA for undisclosed sums.