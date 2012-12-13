After Michigan victory, Republicans target unions in other states

* Neighboring Midwest states could be next battlegrounds
* Advocates seeking to end "closed-shop" system
* Michigan outcome a "catastrophe" for unions
By James B. Kelleher
CHICAGO, Dec 13 Laws that weaken the power of
organized labor could spread to more U.S. states in 2013 after
supporters of the measures scored a major victory over unions in
Michigan this week, and earlier in the year in Indiana, experts
said.
The next battles over what advocates term "right-to-work"
laws could be neighboring Midwest states of Wisconsin and Ohio,
where Republican governors and legislatures have shown a
willingness to take on the unions.
Missouri also could turn out to be the next flashpoint in
efforts to end a "closed-shop" system that makes union
membership a condition of employment.
Supporters say the new laws give workers the choice whether
to join a union and pay dues. They also argue they encourage
corporate investment. Critics say the laws undermine the basic
tenet of union collective bargaining, suppress wages and strip
workers of leverage to improve pay, benefits and conditions.
Michigan on Tuesday became the 24th of the 50 American
states to enact such laws.
The outcome was a "catastrophe" for unions and a sign of
their waning power, said Gary Chaison, industrial relations
professor at Clark University's Graduate School of Management.
"Other states will be emboldened by the passage of
the right-to-work law in Michigan," he said. "Before the next
year is over, we will probably see a majority of states with
right to work laws."
The outcome in Michigan struck organized labor particularly
hard, because it is the birthplace of the United Auto Workers
union and a symbol of union might. It followed a series of
recent setbacks for the union movement from California to
Wisconsin.
Before the Michigan eruption, Wisconsin was the epicenter of
the debate over unions, but the issue was different. Republican
Governor Scott Walker stripped public-sector unions of most of
their bargaining power in 2011 but has not tried to enact
right-to-work laws in the public or private sector there.
LINK TO BILLIONAIRES
"We will be pushing for a right-to-work bill here in
Wisconsin," said Luke Hilgemann, the Wisconsin State Director
for Americans for Prosperity. His group, linked to the
billionaire Koch brothers, owners of an energy and trading
conglomerate, was a significant force in getting the laws passed
in Michigan.
After almost two years of acrimony with Wisconsin unions,
Walker has avoided right-to-work in recent months and his office
said the governor was focused on creating jobs, reforming
government and improving infrastructure.
"Anything outside of that is a distraction," spokeswoman
Jocelyn Webster said in an email earlier this week.
That statement is similar to words spoken by Michigan
Republican Governor Rick Snyder just before he announced his
support for right-to-work earlier this month.
Wisconsin State Assembly Democratic Leader Peter Barca, who
has opposed such laws, said he is bracing for a new assault.
"We would be foolhardy... to not be skeptical and nervous,"
he said in an interview on Thursday.
Experts said the competitive balance among states affects
corporate investment decisions and weakening unions is a factor.
"If it can happen in Michigan, it can clearly happen
anywhere," said Mark Mix, the president of the National Right to
Work Committee, a Virginia-based organization that has been
battling unions since the 1950s.
Competition with Michigan could raise the pressure on
neighboring Ohio, where Republican Governor John Kasich took on
public-sector unions in 2011 and lost badly in a subsequent
referendum.
The Ohio legislature has not seriously considered
right-to-work, but a conservative group is collecting signatures
there to put the issue to a referendum. The 1851 Center for
Constitutional Law, a nonprofit legal center that litigates on
behalf of free markets and limited government, said it has
collected fewer than 100,000 of the 385,000 signatures required
to get the referendum before voters.
"Ohio is going to have a lot of trouble keeping the
businesses it has that are near those borders and also
attracting new businesses anywhere near those borders," Maurice
Thompson, executive director of The 1851 Center, told Reuters.
Kasich, who is up for re-election in 2014, is also keeping
mum about right-to-work, although he said he supports a
business-friendly investment environment.
In Missouri, a Senate bill early this year on unions failed
to reach the floor for a vote and similar legislation was
debated in 2011 for an hour before being set aside.
But Richard AuBuchon, a lobbyist and general counsel for the
Missouri Chamber of Commerce, which supports right to work, said
he is hopeful the measure will fare better in 2013. Missouri
Democratic Governor Jay Nixon opposes right-to-work, but the
November election gave Republicans veto-proof majorities in both
chambers of the state legislature.
"There's national attention to this issue now," AuBuchon
said. "You are seeing more focus on states trying to be more
competitive in the national and global economies."
Until the flurry of action this year, the last state to
adopt such a law was Oklahoma a decade ago.