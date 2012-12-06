Michigan House approves 'right-to-work' bill to weaken unions

LANSING, Mich. Dec 6 The Michigan House on
Thursday voted to approve a "right-to-work" bill that would
weaken labor union powers after Democratic representatives left
the chambers in protest at the decision earlier to lock the
state Capitol doors.
The House voted 58 to 52 to approve a bill that would make
Michigan, the home of the U.S. auto industry, the 24th
right-to-work state. A previously introduced bill was used to
press the measure to the floor for debate on Thursday afternoon.
Michigan Republicans opened the drive Thursday to pass a
right-to-work law that would apply to private and public sector
unions except those for police and fire departments, setting off
a confrontation with organized labor that immediately led to the
arrest of protesters.
Right to work laws usually make the payment of union dues
voluntary, even if the person is employed at a unionized
workplace. Michigan has the fifth highest percentage of
unionized workers among states, according to government figures.