Michigan House approves "right-to-work" for public workers

LANSING, Mich. Dec 11 The Michigan House of
Representatives on Tuesday gave final approval to a
"right-to-work" law covering public sector workers such as
teachers, which would make union membership and payment of dues
voluntary.
The Republican-majority House passed the law by a vote of 58
to 51. The only government workers excluded would be police and
fire unions.
A second bill applying "right-to-work" to the private sector
in the state that is home to the large U.S. auto industry, is
expected to be debated and approved by the House later on
Tuesday.
Approval of right-to-work strikes a major blow to organized
labor in the United States because Michigan is a stronghold of
unions.