Obama praises unions, workers' rights at White House Summit

WASHINGTON Oct 7 President Barack Obama called
for higher blue-collar wages and benefits and promoted
collective bargaining on Wednesday, courting workers' unions as
his advancing Pacific Rim trade deal has disenchanted many labor
groups.
In a speech to workers, union leaders, lawmakers and
employers, Obama supported the defense of workers' rights and
urged workers to band together in an increasingly
technology-driven sharing economy.
"I believe when people attack unions, they're attacking the
middle class," Obama told attendees of the first-ever White
House Summit on Worker Voice.
"We've got to make sure as we continue to move forward, both
in this 'on-demand' economy and in the more traditional economy,
that ... working Americans don't get lost in the shuffle," he
said. "They can come together and they can win."
Obama pointed to companies like Lyft and Uber,
ride-sharing services, and Handy and TaskRabbit, which help
users outsource housekeeping and chores, as innovators that help
increase workers' flexibility and autonomy.
But he cautioned that such companies, which are not
unionized, could also be detrimental to workers.
"If the combination of globalization and automation
undermines the capacity of the ordinary worker and the ordinary
family to be able to support themselves ... then we're going to
have problems," he said.
Obama and union leaders have recently been at odds, with the
president advocating for a 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership
that labor groups fear could destroy U.S. jobs. The pact was
announced early Monday and is awaiting approval from Congress.
At the summit, Obama highlighted unions as a means to
empower workers. He cited the website coworker.org, which helps
employees organize online, and the Fight for $15 movement, which
successfully fought for a higher minimum wage for fast-food
workers in New York and Los Angeles, as "good things happening
in America."
Terrence Wise, a second-generation fast-food worker at both
Burger King Corp and McDonald's Corp,
introduced the president.
"I have seen firsthand how we are heard - and how we make
change - when workers like us stick together," he said. "We are
united as working people, as moms and dads, as proud Americans,
to make sure all work pays what we need to support our
families."
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Richard Chang)