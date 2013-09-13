United Airlines weighs whether to honor accidental $0 fares

BRIEF-Gravity says Hyun Chul Park reappointed as CEO
* Gravity Co Ltd - at board meeting, Hyun Chul Park was reappointed as CEO and Yoshinori Kitamura was reappointed as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 12 An unknown number of United Airlines customers purchased U.S. flight tickets for practically nothing for a short period on Thursday when the company's website displayed some fares at zero but there's no guarantee anyone will be able to use the tickets.
"One of our filings today contained an error which resulted in certain fares displaying as zero," United Airlines spokeswoman Jennifer Dohm said in an email. "We have corrected this error."
The airline said it temporarily shut down its website and stopped booking flights through its phone center for approximately two hours before resuming operations after the error was fixed.
Miscellaneous airport fees may have resulted in some passengers paying a nominal cost for the tickets. United was still debating if it will honor the fares purchased or if customers are out of luck.
"We are in the process of evaluating this and as always we will do what is appropriate," Dohm said.
* Gravity Co Ltd - at board meeting, Hyun Chul Park was reappointed as CEO and Yoshinori Kitamura was reappointed as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, March 30 Abu Dhabi's state-owned Mubadala Development Co said its net profit nearly tripled in 2016, while total comprehensive income rebounded to a profit from a loss in 2015, primarily helped by financial investments.
* Fennec provides corporate update and announces fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 financial results