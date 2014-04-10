Dartmouth gets $100 mln donation, largest in school's history

April 10 Dartmouth College has received an
anonymous donation of $100 million - the largest in its 244-year
history, the Ivy League school said on Thursday.
The donation will be used in part to expand the school's
faculty and comes on the heels of a sizable gift earlier this
year from a hedge fund billionaire to another Ivy League school.
"I am deeply honored and grateful for this extraordinary act
of generosity," said Dartmouth College President Philip Hanlon
in a statement on Wednesday. Hanlon was named president in June
2013.
More specifically, the funds will be used to create 30 to 40
endowed faculty positions over the next decade, said the
statement from school in Hanover, New Hampshire. Dartmouth also
announced a matching challenge that will run through December
2015 with the aim of generating an additional $100 million.
In February, billionaire hedge fund manager Kenneth C.
Griffin donated $150 million to his alma mater Harvard
University, the single biggest amount in that school's history,
according to its website.
In 2007, former Citigroup CEO Sanford Weill and his wife
gave the Weill Cornell Medical College a gift of $250 million,
believed to be the largest donation given to any medical school
in the United States, according to the college's website.
(Reporting By Curtis Skinner; Editing by Scott Malone and Gunna
Dickson)