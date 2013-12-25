High volume of holiday packages delays Christmas shipments for UPS

NEW YORK Dec 25 A high volume of holiday packages overwhelmed shipping and logistics company UPS, the company said on Wednesday, delaying the arrival of Christmas presents and sending angry consumers to social media to vent.

A collision of factors, including a higher volume than projected and recent patches of severe weather, caused the delays, UPS spokeswoman Natalie Black said in a statement on Christmas Day.

The company projected 132 million deliveries last week "and obviously we exceeded that," Black said, without disclosing how many packages had been sent.

"For now, UPS is really focused on delivering the remaining packages," Black said. "You might not see trucks, but people are working."

Frustrated consumers took to social media, with some complaining that gifts purchased for their children would not arrive in time to make it under the tree by Christmas morning.

"Really @UPS would have been better had you delivered our package yesterday like it was scheduled," tweeted a user named Heather Bender, who added the hashtags #UPSFail and #NoSantaGiftForMySon.

"Package was delayed in transit & not received as guaranteed. Disappointed 9 year old," said a Twitter user named Jennifer Marten, although she had kind words for how Web retailer Amazon had responded to her complaint.

Others on social media urged shoppers to be more appreciative of the work of the delivery company during the holiday season.

"While others take vacation and time off in December, remember we aren't allowed ever to be off in December. Ever," Donny Ratcliffe, who identified himself as a UPS driver for the last 20 years, said on the UPS Facebook page.

"So when you see your family and complain that your package is held up, everyone who moves your package is working and doesn't get the Xmas experience you get. Be thankful for that," he added.