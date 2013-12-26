UPS glitches could boost U.S. delivery competition

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 26 UPS scrambled on
Thursday to deliver packages that had failed to arrive in time
for Christmas as the No. 1 U.S. ground delivery service sought
to limit the fallout from the delays.
The lag in deliveries - which triggered intense criticism on
social media - could encourage eCommerce companies, like online
retail giant Amazon, to spread their shipping contracts
across more companies to lower risk.
"I do think it creates an opportunity for companies other
than UPS and FedEx to make some inroads here," said Anthony
Gallo, a senior air freight and logistics analyst with Wells
Fargo Securities LLC. "There's no downside to the retailers at
this point to have more competition on the delivery side."
The bad press didn't seem to worry investors. UPS shares
closed at an all-time high, hitting $104.67 per share by the
market's close on Thursday. UPS shares are up 42 percent so far
this year, outperforming the Dow Jones Transports Index,
which is up about 39 percent over the same period.
UPS said on Wednesday that a confluence of factors from bad
weather, a shorter shopping season and a surge in online
shopping were to blame. It stressed that only a small percentage
of total packages were delayed.
All outstanding packages will be delivered by Friday, UPS
spokeswoman Natalie Black said on Wednesday.
Neither UPS, nor smaller rival FedEx Corp, which
appeared to have had more limited problems with late deliveries,
would say on Thursday how many packages had been delayed.
FedEx said it experienced "no major service disruptions."
"It's mainly a UPS issue for this Christmas," said Wells
Fargo's Gallo.
While the problems could open room for smaller rivals at the
margins, ground deliveries in the United States are dominated by
UPS, FedEx and the United States Postal Service. Shipping
companies like Eastern Connection, a regional small package
overnight transport company serving the eastern corridor,
represent only about 2 percent of the market.
Eastern Connection's chairman, Ted Kauffman, said the
glitches would not dramatically change the landscape of
deliveries in the country. But he said UPS' woes could help a
trend of companies relying on regional providers.
"We're beginning to see more and more of that around the
country. I don't know if this incident opens that up, but it
doesn't hurt," Kauffman said.
Amazon, which has benefited from an overall surge in online
shopping, acknowledged on Thursday that it had to limit new
members of its next-day "Prime" delivery service in the run-up
to Christmas to insure that current members would not be
affected.
Online sales rose 22 percent between Thanksgiving and the
following Monday, for example, even as Americans spent 2.9
percent less over that weekend overall, according to figures
from the National Retail Federation.
Amazon spokeswoman Mary Osako said in an email that orders
were sent to delivery companies on time for holiday shipping and
that the company was "reviewing the performance of the delivery
carriers."
Osako said shipping charges for late packages would be
refunded and affected shoppers would receive $20 gift cards,
though she did not provide a number of how many shipments were
delayed.
Reactions on social media were still fiery on Thursday. A
Twitter user who identified herself as Amanda Perry tweeted to
UPS, "Christmas didn't come for my fiancé & his father because
of your issues - I am thinking I might just pull my wedding
registry."
Another user who went by the screenname, Greg Bueno,
tweeted, "@UPS ruined my Christmas!!!!!".
Going into the shortened holiday shopping season, senior UPS
officials anticipated possible problems.
"If weather is bad, it will be a challenge for us," UPS
Chief Executive Scott Davis said during a conference call in
October.
FedEx did not provide the number of delayed packages, saying
in a statement only that, "it's believed to be very few," that
didn't make it in time.