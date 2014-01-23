UPDATE 2-US brings fraud charges against firm that vetted Snowden

By Sakthi Prasad
Jan 23 The U.S. Justice Department accused
United States Investigations Services (USIS), the largest
private provider of security checks for the government, of
bilking millions of dollars through improper background
verifications.
USIS - which had vetted former spy agency contractor Edward
Snowden - filed at least 665,000 flawed background checks
between March 2008 and September 2012, which was about 40
percent of total submissions, the Justice Department said in a
court filing on Wednesday.
The DOJ accused USIS of receiving millions of dollars that
it otherwise would not have received had the government been
aware that the background investigations had not gone through
the quality review process required by contract.
Through a software known as "Blue Zone," USIS was able to
quickly make an electronic "Review Complete" notation without
fully going through the mandated review process, DOJ said.
"USIS management devised and executed a scheme to
deliberately circumvent contractually required quality reviews
of completed background investigations in order to increase the
company's revenues and profits," DOJ said in its filing.
USIS said it has been cooperating with the government's
investigation, and the allegations in the complaint related to a
small group of people over a specific time period. The company
said it had appointed a new leadership team, enhanced oversight
procedures, and improved control protocols.
"The alleged conduct referenced in the civil complaint is
contrary to our values and commitment to exceptional service," a
USIS spokesperson said via email.
USIS has a contract with the government since 1996 to vet
individuals seeking employment with federal agencies. Such
background checks include investigative fieldwork on each
application.
The company is a unit of Altegrity Inc, whose debt prices
fell slightly on Thursday on news of the fraud charges.
A former employee of USIS filed a whistleblower lawsuit in
July 2011 under the False Claims Act, which lets people collect
rewards for blowing the whistle on fraud against the government.
The lawsuit alleged that USIS failed to perform quality
control reviews in connection with its background
investigations.
The DOJ filing said federal payments to the firm ranged from
$95 to $2,500, depending on the type of background
investigation. It requested a jury trial and seeks to recover
treble damages and penalties.
USIS also vetted Aaron Alexis, the technology contractor who
killed 12 people at the Washington Navy Yard in September. The
lawsuit is not about the firm's review of Alexis or Snowden, who
is wanted by the U.S. government for leaking documents about the
surveillance programs at the National Security Agency.
Private equity firm Providence Equity Partners LLC acquired
Altegrity from Carlyle Group LP and Welsh, Carson,
Anderson & Stow in 2007 for $1.5 billion. Altegrity later
expanded its intelligence and security consulting business
through its $1.13 billion acquisition of Kroll Inc in 2010.
Even before the fallout from the Snowden controversy,
Providence's bet that Altegrity would benefit from government
spending had turned sour, as sequestration and defense spending
cuts weighed on the business of government contractors.
Altegrity has tapped Evercore Partners Inc for
advice on shoring up its finances, a person familiar with the
matter said earlier this month.
The case is United States Of America ex rel. Blake Percival
vs U.S. Investigations Services, Case No. 11-cv-527, U.S.
District Court, Middle District of Alabama (Northern Division)