U.S. funding research of better anthrax vaccine -health officials

March 23 Government-funded clinical trials are
under way of an improved anthrax vaccine requiring fewer doses
and that has the potential to boost immunity faster, top health
officials said on Monday.
The Department of Health and Human Services said it signed a
30 month, $31 million agreement with Maryland-based Emergent
Biosolutions Inc to develop a vaccine that would require
only two doses to confer immunity. Emergent currently has a Food
and Drug Administration-approved vaccine called BioThrax that
requires three doses.
Emergent's improved vaccine, called NuThrax, is an updated
version of BioThrax, which has been stockpiled by the
government to protect against potential bioterrorism attacks.
Research and early development of Nuthrax was funded by the
National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense,
which enabled it to complete early Phase I and II clinical
studies. HHS will fund Phase III trials, which means the vaccine
will be tested on a larger group of people to determine its
efficacy and safety.
Emergent's anthrax vaccine has been used for more than a
decade, but has stirred controversy. Military members complained
about its side effects and Congress questioned its efficacy,
noting the dosing schedule would take too long in the event of a
biological attack.
The vaccine's development comes under the U.S. biodefense
program, which aims to develop drugs and vaccines to protect
against potential bioterror threats and public health
emergencies.
"Anthrax remains a national health security threat, and
we're striving to develop an anthrax vaccine that affords
immunity sooner and with fewer doses," Robin Robinson, director
of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
(BARDA), an agency under HHS, said in a statement.
HHS began seeking improved vaccines after letters laced with
anthrax were mailed to media outlets and U.S. senators in 2001,
killing five people and infecting 17.
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb. Editing by Andre Grenon)