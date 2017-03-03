U.S. EPA expected to reopen vehicle emissions decision -source

March 3 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce next week that it will reopen the 2022-2025 vehicle emissions requirements for review after automakers urged the Trump administration to reverse an Obama administration decision, a source said on Friday.

Last week, trade groups representing General Motors Co , Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and others formally asked EPA chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw an Obama administration decision to lock in vehicle emission rules through 2025.

A person briefed on the matter who has seen the draft order restarting the review said it is expected to be unveiled next week. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Paul Simao)