Minnesota ex-governor Ventura sues HarperCollins over 'Sniper' book

AUSTIN, Texas Dec 16 Former Minnesota Governor
Jesse Ventura has sued HarperCollins Publishing, saying he was
defamed in passage from a book it put out from an ex-Navy SEAL
who claimed the two were in a bar fight.
Ventura, who in July won more than $1.8 million in damages
from the estate of former SEAL Chris Kyle, filed suit in federal
court in Minnesota on Monday against HarperCollins over the
best-selling book "American Sniper: The Autobiography of the
Most Lethal Sniper in U.S. Military History."
"HarperCollins published a false and defamatory story about
Ventura and subsequently used that story to promote 'American
Sniper' for its own economic advantage and gain," the lawsuit
said.
A spokeswoman for HarperCollins said the company does not
comment on pending litigation.
Ventura is seeking an unspecified amount in damages for what
he claims is unjust enrichment and defamation.
Kyle, killed in 2013 at a Texas shooting range by a troubled
Iraq war veteran he was trying to mentor, wrote in the book that
he got into a fight with a man identified as "Scruff Face" who
made disparaging remarks about the Navy SEALS.
Kyle later identified the man as Ventura.
Lawyers for Ventura, who first gained national attention as
a professional wrestler with a penchant for feathered boas, said
his reputation was left in shambles by the passage.
Ventura felt vindicated when the jury this year returned a
decision declaring the bar fight story to be a lie, Ventura's
lawyers said.
HarperCollins, a subsidiary of News Corp, said in
July the passage in the best-seller would be removed, without
offering further details.
Lawyers for Kyle's estate contended Ventura's career was
already fading and the defamation case was aimed at keeping his
name in the headlines at the expense of an ex-SEAL who served
his country with honor.
Ventura, a former member of the Naval Special Forces
Underwater Demolition/SEAL teams, was Minnesota's governor from
1999 to 2003, after running as a third-party candidate.
A feature film based on Kyle's book, directed by Clint
Eastwood and starring Bradley Cooper, is due out later this
month.
