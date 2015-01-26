UPDATE 1-Verizon to pay $5 mln for problems with calls to U.S. rural areas

(Adds FCC, Verizon comments)
WASHINGTON Jan 26 Verizon Communications Inc
will pay a $2 million fine and spend $3 million on
compliance programs to settle a government inquiry into calls
not going through to some customers in rural areas, U.S.
regulators said on Monday.
The Federal Communications Commission investigated whether
Verizon, the largest U.S. telephone company, in 2013 failed to
look into why long-distance and wireless calls were not going
through to landline phones in 26 rural areas.
"All Americans, no matter where they are located, have a
right to make and receive phone calls," FCC Enforcement Bureau
Chief Travis LeBlanc said in a statement.
"Phone companies are on notice that the FCC will hold them
accountable for failures to investigate and ensure that calls go
through to the rural heartland of the country."
Though the FCC said it had significant concerns with
Verizon's actions, the regulator urged other companies to take
advantage of the workshops and other efforts to improve call
service in rural areas that Verizon will offer as part of the
settlement.
Verizon will spend $3 million in the next three years to
develop a system for automatic identification of rural call
completion complaints, monitor call answer rates, hold workshops
and sponsor an academic study on ways of detecting and resolving
rural call problems.
Verizon spokesman Ed McFadden said the company's
long-distance networks were highly reliable and it has worked
proactively with the FCC and industry partners.
"Verizon will reach out to rural carriers and will do
additional analyses to confirm proper delivery of calls to rural
destinations," he said. "This approach will help promote
comprehensive, industry-wide solutions."
