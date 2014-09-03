U.S. says Verizon to pay $7.4 mln in consumer privacy probe

BRIEF-Lakeside Minerals says application to voluntarily delist from the TSX venture exchange
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 Telecommunications company Verizon Communications will pay $7.4 million to settle a consumer privacy investigation, the Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday.
The FCC's enforcement bureau investigated allegations that Verizon for several years used its customers' personal information when tailoring marketing campaigns without first providing its customers with the required notice or obtaining consent.
In addition to the payment, Verizon has agreed to notify customers of their opt-out rights related to marketing on every bill for the next three years, the agency said. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange
(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, click on ) (Adds port privatization details, updates comments) By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal SAO PAULO, April 19 Dubai Ports World Co and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA are seizing on Brazil's three-year-long recession and rising debt levels among local port operators to bid for marine terminals in one of the world's top commodity exporters. But their plan will not come cheap. Half of the 12 terminal and port sal
* Bombardier - issued statement regarding ruling by Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on motion to prevent termination of contract with Metrolinx