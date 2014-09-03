版本:
U.S. says Verizon to pay $7.4 mln in consumer privacy probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 Telecommunications company Verizon Communications will pay $7.4 million to settle a consumer privacy investigation, the Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday.

The FCC's enforcement bureau investigated allegations that Verizon for several years used its customers' personal information when tailoring marketing campaigns without first providing its customers with the required notice or obtaining consent.

In addition to the payment, Verizon has agreed to notify customers of their opt-out rights related to marketing on every bill for the next three years, the agency said. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)
