Verizon's Redbox Instant video streaming service to shut down

NEW YORK Oct 4 Redbox Instant, a streaming
video service operated by Verizon Communications Inc and
Outerwall Inc's Redbox, will shut down next week
because the venture has not been as successful as hoped, the two
companies announced Saturday.
The service, which combined the Redbox DVD rental kiosk
business with a streaming video offering from Verizon, was
launched in 2013 to compete against online video company Netflix
Inc, but never caught on with consumers.
Redbox Instant will shut down on Oct. 7th, the companies
said in a joint statement.
"The joint venture partners made this decision after careful
consideration," the statement said. "The service had not been as
successful as either partner hoped it would be."
Subscribers will receive an email notifying them of the
termination of the service. A separate email will be sent on
Oct. 10 with details on refunds, the statement said.
The alliance marked Verizon's first foray into video
streaming outside its network operating region, but it never
gained a foothold against online rivals such as Netflix,
Amazon.com Inc and Hulu Plus.
The telephone company had only offered Web video services to
subscribers using its FiOS TV service, which competes with cable
providers such as Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable
.
