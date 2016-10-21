U.S. videogame voice artists go on strike

Oct 21 Actors who provide voice-overs for video
games went on strike in the United States on Friday over pay and
the refusal of employers to tell them what games they will be
working on ahead of time.
The strike affects 11 gaming companies, including Electronic
Arts Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc's Activision
unit and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
The actors are represented by the Screen Actors
Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Arts
(SAG-AFTRA), which said it had been negotiating terms for a new
contract for nearly two years.
The voice-over actors have been demanding for a bonus based
on game sales on top of their pay.
The strike affects games that went into production after
Feb. 17, 2015. (bit.ly/2eB6x0W)
The union, which represents about 160,000 film and TV
performers, journalists, recording artists and radio
personalities, said workers would picket Electronic Arts' studio
in Los Angeles on Monday.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)