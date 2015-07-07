Vietnam Airlines, Boeing to negotiate about 16 more airplane sales

| WASHINGTON, July 6
WASHINGTON, July 6 Boeing Co and Vietnam
Airlines JSC IPO-VAL.HM on Monday agreed to negotiate the sale
of eight more 787-10 Dreamliners and eight 777-8X aircraft, a
move hailed by U.S. and Vietnamese officials as a sign of
strengthening trade ties between the two former enemies.
U.S. Deputy Commerce Secretary Bruce Andrews told Reuters
the Boeing aircraft sales reflected "an important dimension of a
growing relationship" and said both U.S. and Vietnamese
officials were committed to further expanding trade.
"There is a huge amount of opportunity for American
companies in Vietnam," Andrews said before a ceremony marking
the signing of a memorandum about expanding business ties and
Boeing's delivery of the first 787 to Vietnam Airlines.
The event - held in the shadow of the airplane - included
Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Vietnamese Communist
party, who is also due to meet with President Barack Obama
during a landmark visit two decades after normalization of ties
between the United States and Vietnam, and 200 other U.S. and
Vietnamese officials and industry executives.
Andrews said negotiators for the United States, Vietnam and
10 other countries were working to ensure that the high-standard
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) opened key aerospace,
manufacturing and other markets in Vietnam to U.S. firms.
"That's one of the great benefits that will come from TPP,"
he said, calling Vietnam a key partner in Washington's strong
and growing relationships in the Asia region.
Vietnam Airlines Chairman Pham Viet Thanh said a striking
video of a near-vertical takeoff by the company's first 787 had
been viewed 12 million times on the Internet, and his company
looked forward to expanding its business with Boeing.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said the
agreement between Boeing and Vietnam Airlines was "a milestone
in our efforts to deepen our ties with Vietnam through bilateral
trade," adding that he hoped to experience such a dramatic
takeoff one day.
Foxx cited ongoing efforts to facilitate direct flights
between Vietnam and the United States and continued cooperation
on aviation safety.
John Wojick, Boeing senior vice president for global sales
and marketing, said the agreement signed on Monday still needed
work, but could include eight more 787 aircraft for Vietnam,
adding to the 19 already on order.
Boeing had also offered Vietnam eight 777-8X aircraft, which
the company expects to unveil at the end of the decade, he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)