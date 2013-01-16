US panel OKs duties on clothes hangers from Vietnam

WASHINGTON Jan 16 The U.S. International Trade
Commission on Wednesday approved steep punitive duties on tens
of millions of dollars of steel garment hangers from Vietnam.
With a 6-0 vote, the panel ruled that U.S. producers have
been materially injured by imports that the U.S. Commerce
Department previously determined were subsidized and unfairly
priced.
The action clears the way for the Commerce Department to slap
anti-dumping and countervailing duties on the hangers.
Last month, the department announced anti-dumping duty rates
ranging from 157 percent to 220.68 percent and countervailing
duty rates ranging from 31.58 percent to 90.42 percent.
The United States imported $31.98 million of the hangers from
Vietnam in 2011, the Commerce Department said.