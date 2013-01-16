版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四 02:32 BJT

US panel OKs duties on clothes hangers from Vietnam

WASHINGTON Jan 16 The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday approved steep punitive duties on tens of millions of dollars of steel garment hangers from Vietnam.

With a 6-0 vote, the panel ruled that U.S. producers have been materially injured by imports that the U.S. Commerce Department previously determined were subsidized and unfairly priced.

The action clears the way for the Commerce Department to slap anti-dumping and countervailing duties on the hangers.

Last month, the department announced anti-dumping duty rates ranging from 157 percent to 220.68 percent and countervailing duty rates ranging from 31.58 percent to 90.42 percent.

The United States imported $31.98 million of the hangers from Vietnam in 2011, the Commerce Department said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐