UPDATE 1-US Ex-Im OKs $118 mln loan for Vietnam to buy Lockheed satellite

WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. Export-Import Bank on
Monday said it has approved an $118 million direct loan to a
Vietnamese state-owned company to buy a telecommunications
satellite and other goods and services from Lockheed Martin
.
"By providing financing for Vietnam Post and
Telecommunications Group, this Ex-Im Bank loan supports U.S.
manufactured satellites and U.S. jobs," Linda Reiners, a vice
president at Lockheed Martin, said in a statement.
The loan represents Ex-Im Bank's first satellite transaction
with the government of Vietnam.
It is expected to support approximately 525 full-time
equivalent American jobs and financed export sales totaling $215
million, Ex-Im Bank said.
The satellite, VINASAT-2 was launched May 15 and recently
completed a series of in-orbit testing, Ex-Im Bank said.
Vietnam Post, based in Hanoi, hopes to use the satellite to
meet the growing demand of telecommunications and television
markets in the region, the bank said.
The satellite will provide coverage to Vietnam, Cambodia,
Laos, and Thailand, the bank said.
BNP Paribas will serve as the documentation agent and
letter-of-credit bank.
President Barack Obama gave approval in June for Ex-Im Bank
to extend the loan.
Obama's approval was needed because U.S. law requires a
presidential determination that Ex-Im Bank loans of more than
$50 million to a "Marxist-Leninist" economy are in the U.S.
national interest, a bank spokesman said.