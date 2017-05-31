UPDATE 2-U.S. companies sign billions in deals with Vietnam

(Changes headline, slug, adds Washington dateline, recasts
first paragraph, adds details form Caterpillar deal, adds
bylines)
By Alwyn Scott and Mike Stone
SEATTLE/WASHINGTON May 31 U.S. industrial
companies General Electric Co and Caterpillar Inc
made deals with Vietnam worth billions of dollars as Vietnamese
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc continued his three-day trip to
the United States.
Phuc's trip included a meeting with President Donald Trump
Wednesday afternoon at the White House as well as the signing of
deals with U.S. companies for high-tech goods and services
worth $15 billion to $17 billion when GE and Caterpillar are
included.
The U.S. wants "Vietnam to bring some ideas about how to
tackle the surplus on an ongoing basis,” said Murray Hiebert, a
Southeast Asia expert at the Center for Strategic and
International Studies, referring to the multibillion-dollar
trade surplus that Vietnam runs annually with the United States.
"I heard from U.S. officials ahead of the trip that just
signing deals with U.S. companies was nice but not enough."
General Electric said on Wednesday it had signed deals in
Vietnam worth about $5.58 billion for power generation, aircraft
engines and services, its largest single combined sale with the
country in GE's history.
GE's agreement with Vietjet Aviation JSC includes
20 jet engines made by CFM International, a joint venture of GE
and Safran SA of France. It also includes a 12-year
engine service contract for 215 LEAP-1B engines on 100 Boeing
737 MAX aircraft that Vietjet has ordered, GE said.
GE's power unit signed a memorandum of understanding to
build two 750-megawatt gas fired turbine power plants in
conjunction with state energy group PetroVietnam, using the Blue
Whale Gas Field. PetroVietnam signed an agreement with the
Vietnamese unit of Exxon Mobil Corp in January to
develop the field, Vietnam's largest gas project.
GE also signed a joint development agreement to erect an
800-megawatt wind power facility. Partners in the agreement are
Phu Cuong Group and International Mainstream Renewable Power, GE
said.
Caterpillar and its dealer in Vietnam, Phu Thai Cat, agreed
to provide generator management technology for more than 100
generators in Vietnam, the company said. The technology would
allow for remote function monitoring including fuel, temperature
and pressure. The value of the Caterpillar deal was not
disclosed.
GE's shares ended regular trading on Wednesday up 2 cents at
$27.38 on the New York Stock Exchange. Caterpillar shares
finished down 4 cents at $105.43, also on the NYSE.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in Seattle, Mike Stone and David
Brunnstrom in Washington and Rachit Vats in Bangalore; Editing
by David Gregorio and Steve Orlofsky)