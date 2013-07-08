Chef's embezzlement trial could shake Virginia governor's race

| RICHMOND, Va., July 8
RICHMOND, Va., July 8 A Virginia judge delayed
deciding whether to dismiss charges against a well-known chef
who worked in the governor's mansion, in a case that could
reverberate in the state's upcoming November gubernatorial
election.
Richmond Circuit Court Judge Margaret Spencer on Monday
delayed until the end of the week a decision on whether to
dismiss felony embezzlement charges against Todd Schneider,
former chef at the executive mansion.
She also left in place a gag order prohibiting lawyers
involved in the case from speaking to the press in what has
ballooned into a political scandal that threatens the legacy of
Governor Bob McDonnell.
McDonnell, who has been mentioned as a possible 2016
Republican presidential candidate, also faces state and federal
investigations over gifts he accepted from Star Scientific Inc
Chief Executive Jonnie Williams Sr. - including $15,000
in catering services for the wedding of McDonnell's daughter.
The Schneider case could also affect state Attorney General
Ken Cuccinelli, who is seeking to succeed McDonnell. Under
Virigina law, he is ineligible to run for re-election.
Cuccinelli, too, has acknowledged accepting gifts from
Williams, though he initially failed to report them. The gifts
include two stays at the CEO's waterfront property in southwest
Virginia and a catered Thanksgiving dinner.
Schneider's attorney, Steven D. Benjamin, said in court on
Monday that Cuccinelli had initially charged the chef, but then
recused himself from prosecuting the case.
When Schneider, who worked in the governor's mansion from
2010 to early 2012, was confronted in early 2012 with charges
that he had taken food from the governor's mansion to support
his own catering service, he met with federal authorities and
investigators from the attorney general's office and told them
about Williams' relationship with the governor.
"The trial hasn't even taken place, and already it's been a
first-rate disaster for the Republicans," said Larry Sabato, who
leads the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.
Sabato said if the trial date remains Oct. 15, it couldn't
be worse for the GOP and Cuccinelli.
"More information will be revealed at the peak of the
campaign season and the headlines will keep appearing," he said.