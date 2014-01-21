Ex-governor of Virginia indicted after corruption probe

WASHINGTON Jan 21 Former Virginia governor
Robert McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, were indicted by a
federal grand jury on charges including fraud and false
statements after an investigation into loans and gifts from a
supporter, court papers filed on Tuesday said.
The indictment on 14 counts was filed in U.S. District Court
for the Eastern District of Virginia. A court website said a
court appearance was scheduled for Friday morning in Richmond.
Federal investigators have been scrutinizing the
relationship between Robert McDonnell, a Republican who left
office this month, and an executive with Star Scientific Inc
.