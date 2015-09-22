Volkswagen confident it will make amends following emissions test rigging - U.S. head

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 21 Volkswagen AG's U.S. head on Monday said in New York he was confident the German automaker would take the necessary steps to restore customer confidence after it "totally screwed up" by rigging emissions tests of diesel-powered vehicles in the United States.
The comments from Michael Horn, chief executive of VW's U.S. unit, came after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Friday that Volkswagen, the world's biggest carmaker by sales, used software that deceived regulators measuring toxic emissions and could face penalties of up to $18 billion. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.