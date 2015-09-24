Australia checking if Volkswagen emissions claims misled consumers

SYDNEY, Sept 25 Australia's competition
regulator said on Friday it was looking into whether Volkswagen
had misled consumers over its emissions claims after
the German carmaker admitted cheating on U.S. pollution tests.
Volkswagen is grappling with the biggest business scandal in
its 78-year history after confirming 11 million vehicles around
the world had been fitted with software which could reduce the
apparent emissions from diesel engines.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it
was not clear exactly how representations on emissions were made
by Volkswagen.
"The ACCC is making enquiries to determine if consumers
might have been exposed to misleading claims," an ACCC spokesman
said in an email.
"The ACCC is also considering the rights of consumers under
the Australian Consumer Law."
Volkswagen Australia said earlier this week it was awaiting
guidance from its head office on the matter.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates)