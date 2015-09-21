BMW says U.S. test shows diesel model in compliance with rules

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
BERLIN, Sept 21 German luxury carmaker BMW said on Monday it has not been contacted by U.S. authorities over any violations regarding rules on emission control.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has tested one of BMW's diesel-powered models and found it in compliance with rules, a spokesman said, without being more specific. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.