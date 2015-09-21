版本:
BMW says U.S. test shows diesel model in compliance with rules

BERLIN, Sept 21 German luxury carmaker BMW said on Monday it has not been contacted by U.S. authorities over any violations regarding rules on emission control.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has tested one of BMW's diesel-powered models and found it in compliance with rules, a spokesman said, without being more specific. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

